PUBG Mobile offering 3 month YouTube Premium trial

PUBG Mobile has announced that it has teamed up with Google and it is offering its players a free three-month trial of YouTube Premium.

This offer is available for new YouTube Premium users and it will be available until May 2022

Today, PUBG MOBILE players will have the opportunity to claim a FREE YouTube Premium themed gift bag including a 3-month trial of YouTube Premium*, an exclusive 15-day limited edition parachute,1000 BP and more.

Additionally, PUBG MOBILE players can look forward to earning free gear, with new content available every month until May 28th, 2022. Players will have an opportunity to claim exclusive permanent in-game items.

YouTube Premium gives viewers uninterrupted access to YouTube, where over a billion hours of video are watched each day! Experience ad free viewing, download videos to watch offline and play videos and music seamlessly whether you’re on the move, using other apps, or your screen is turned off

YouTube Premium also includes access to YouTube Music Premium, featuring over 80 million official songs, covers, and remixes.

The partnership between PUBG MOBILE and YouTube Premium is part of the new Version 1.7 update, bringing new content, game modes, and even more exciting collaborations to the game.

You can find out more details about this new partnership between PUBG Mobile and Google at the link below, the offer will be available from the app on iOS and Android.

Source PUBG

