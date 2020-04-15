PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey – free until May 5th

Sony has this week announced the Play At Home Initiative, making two great games available to PlayStation games to download for free with no Plus subscription necessary. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey are now available to download from three until May 5th 2020. Once you redeem the games, they are yours to keep says Sony.

“People all over the world are doing the right thing by staying home to help contain the spread of COVID–19. We are deeply grateful to everyone practicing physical distancing and take our responsibility as a home entertainment platform seriously, so we are asking our community to continue supporting the safe choice and the need to Play At Home.

Play At Home has two components: first, providing free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home; and finally, establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties continue building great experiences for all gamers.

Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing. With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners. More information about the fund, including participation criteria, will be made available soon.”

Source : Sony

