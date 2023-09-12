ProGrip is the ultimate smartphone accessory: “A Whole New Way To Hold Your Phone”

Sponsored:

The ProGrip is meticulously engineered to serve as the ultimate add-on for your smartphone experience. Created with the intent of revolutionizing how you interact with your device, it boasts an array of groundbreaking features that elevate it from a mere accessory to an indispensable tool for any smartphone user. With its innovative design and versatile functionality, the ProGrip stands out as a must-own accessory that enhances your mobile experience in multiple dimensions.

The ProGrip’s cutting-edge finger-loop architecture is crafted for ergonomic comfort, providing a steadfast hold that minimizes the risk of accidental slips or mishaps. With the ProGrip in hand, you can text, browse, and snap the ideal selfie with complete assurance. Moreover, it serves a dual purpose, effortlessly transforming into a versatile stand that supports both vertical and horizontal orientations when you’re on the move.

Constructed from top-tier materials, the ProGrip offers a blend of comfort, durability, and longevity. Its streamlined, lightweight design is universally compatible with all smartphone models, positioning it as the go-to accessory for any mobile user. Move past the era of unwieldy phone grips that detract from your device’s aesthetics. Opt for the ProGrip, where elegance meets functionality.

Frank S. Ferrantello, an accomplished civil engineer, land surveyor, and serial innovator, recognized a pervasive issue affecting adventurers, outdoor aficionados, and tech enthusiasts alike. Frustrated by the persistent concern of phones slipping from hands during diverse activities, he embarked on a quest to devise a trustworthy and functional remedy.

Following an extensive period of research and development, Frank and his dedicated team unveiled the ProGrip. This distinctive phone accessory, featuring a finger-loop design, offers comfort, versatility, and consistent reliability.

The ProGrip’s innovative finger-loop architecture is meticulously designed to keep your phone anchored firmly in your grasp, substantially diminishing the likelihood of unintended slips or falls.

Designed for a wide range of activities, the ProGrip is your ideal companion whether you’re scaling mountain trails, embarking on a cross-country road journey, or simply navigating the urban landscape. It’s engineered to adapt to every adventure you undertake. With its ergonomic contours, the ProGrip offers an unparalleled level of comfort, allowing you to hold your device for extended durations without experiencing hand fatigue.

The ProGrip has been subjected to rigorous testing across a variety of real-world situations, the ProGrip has consistently demonstrated its durability and reliability, ensuring that it’s a product you can count on when it matters most.

Here are some of the key features of the ProGrip:

Horizontal and vertical stand options for effortless viewing

Slide-to-text feature for streamlined messaging

Optimal angles for capturing stunning selfies and group photos

Anti-slip grip to enhance device security

Ergonomically designed for maximum comfort

Compatible with a wide range of phones, cases, and skins

Collapsible design for convenient storage

Suitable for compact tablets and e-readers

Personalizable graphics for unique branding

Dashboard magnet compatibility for hands-free operation

The ProGrip is now available to order on Kickstarter and there are several great rewards available, the first being The Progrip with a 35% discount and this comes with a Lanyard, this reward is available for $20.

The next ProGrip reward for Kickstarter backers includes two ProGrips with a 35% discount and you get a free T-shirt with this option which is available for $40. The final reward is for three ProGrips which are available for $60, In this option, you get a 45% discount off the RRP, plus you also get the Lanyard and the T-shirt.

You can find out more information on all of the great rewards for Kickstarter backers over at Kickstarter at the link below, You can also find out more details on the ProGrip over at their website.

Source Kickstarter

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



