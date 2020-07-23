TPBot STEM micro:bit programmable robot

The TPBot STEM Car is a programmable robot specifically designed for children to not only teach them how to code but also expand their imagination and creativity. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the features of the programmable smartcard powered by the micro:bit mini PC.

Early bird pledges are now available offering 35% off the recommended retail price and start from $45 or £36. It’s creators explain a little more about the design, functionality and inspiration behind the programmable robot designed for kids.

“In essence, that’s the story of TPBot Smart Car. It looks like a toy and it definitely works like one: you or your kid can just have fun with it, namely using it for line tracking or for obstacles avoidance. However, once you insert the micro:bit motherboard, this becomes a micro:bit programmable smart car that offers your kids the chance of learning code and some robot essentials while playing.”

“Created by the BBC, the micro:bit motherboard is a pocket-sized computer that can be programmed to operate multiple functionalities, allowing children to easily learn programming while enjoying the journey as an entertainment activity. On the other hand, MakeCode editor is a Microsoft editor that provides an easy way for children to start programming and to get creative with the micro:bit motherboard. TPBot Smart Car uses both technologies combined to allow your kids to have a blast while becoming programming gurus without even thinking about it!”

Source : Kickstarter

