Espruino Puck.js v2 programmable button now available from Adafruit

Developers, makers and hobbyists searching for a small low energy Bluetooth Smart button, capable of being programmed and debugged wirelessly with JavaScript. May be interested to know that the newly updated second generation Espruino Puck.js v2 is now available to purchase from the other fruit online store priced at $39.95.

Puck.js supplied with the Open Source JavaScript interpreter Espruino pre-installed, making it incredibly easy to use and allows you can get started in just seconds, without any prior programming experience. You can start programming straight out of the box – no wires or software required, says Adafruit.

Features of the second generation Espruino Puck.js v2 :

– Espruino JavaScript interpreter pre-installed

– nRF52832 Bluetooth Low Energy SoC – Cortex M4, 64kB RAM, 512kB Flash

– 7 x 0.1″ GPIO (capable of PWM, SPI, I2C, UART, Analog Input)

– 2 x SMD GPIO (capable of PWM, SPI, I2C, UART)

– 1 x 200ma FET output

– ABS plastic rear case with lanyard mount

– Silicone cover with tactile button

– LIS3MDLTR Magnetometer

– LSM6DS3TR-C Accelerometer/Gyro

– PCT2075TP Temperature sensor

– IR Transmitter

– Built in light and battery level sensors

– Red, Green and Blue LEDs

– NFC tag programmable from JavaScript

– Pin capable of capacitive sensing

– Includes x1 Lithium Coin Cell 3V Battery

Source : Adafruit

