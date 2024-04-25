Heritage 1.0 Premium Trekking Pole with 5-Core Shock Absorbers from $24

Imagine setting off on your next hiking adventure with a trekking pole that promises not only to support your journey but also to enhance your comfort and reduce fatigue. Meet the Heritage 1.0, a premium trekking pole designed with your outdoor adventures in mind. This isn’t just any trekking pole; it’s a game-changer for both seasoned hikers and casual walkers. With its advanced shock absorption system, lightweight design, and quick setup, the Heritage 1.0 is your perfect companion for conquering any trail.

The standout feature of the Heritage 1.0 is its revolutionary 5-core shock absorption system. This system includes four micro cores and one main core, each designed to absorb different intensities of shocks. Whether you’re traversing rocky paths or descending steep hills, the Heritage 1.0 absorbs the impact from all directions, significantly reducing the strain on your joints and muscles. Imagine the freedom of hiking without the usual aches and pains, allowing you to go further and explore more. The advanced shock absorption technology of the Heritage 1.0 makes this possible, providing you with unmatched comfort throughout your journey.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the clever project from roughly $24 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail value, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Setting up the Heritage 1.0 is a breeze, thanks to its one-touch installation system. In just five seconds, you can have your trekking pole ready to go. No more fumbling with complicated mechanisms or wasting precious hiking time. With the Heritage 1.0, you can focus on what matters most – immersing yourself in the beauty of nature and enjoying every step of your hike.

Premium Trekking Pole

Despite its robust features, the Heritage 1.0 is incredibly lightweight and compact. Weighing less than 18 ounces and measuring just 17 inches when folded, this trekking pole won’t weigh you down or take up valuable space in your backpack. Its compact size allows it to fit effortlessly into a 20-liter backpack, making it the perfect companion for any trek, no matter how long or short. Whether you’re embarking on a multi-day backpacking trip or a short day hike, the Heritage 1.0 is convenient to carry and ready to support you whenever you need it.

Constructed from Duralumin 7001, an aluminum alloy known for its stiffness and resilience, the Heritage 1.0 is built to withstand the rigors of the trail. You can trust in its durability to provide reliable support, even on the most challenging terrains. Additionally, the Heritage 1.0 features an automatic locking device and a spring-assisted flip-lock that prevents accidental collapse. These safety features give you peace of mind, knowing that your trekking pole is secure and stable, allowing you to hike with confidence.

If the Heritage 1.0 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the Heritage 1.0 premium trekking pole project look at the promotional video below.

5-Core Shock Absorbers

The Heritage 1.0 is not just for hardcore hikers; it’s a versatile tool that caters to every walker’s needs. Whether you are a senior looking for reliable support to maintain your balance and stability on the trail, or an enthusiast interested in Nordic walking for a full-body workout, the Heritage 1.0 has a model to suit your specific requirements. Each variant maintains the same high standards of shock absorption, safety, and ease of use, ensuring that every user can benefit from its exceptional features.

In conclusion, if you’re in the market for a trekking pole that offers superior comfort, safety, and convenience, the Heritage 1.0 should be at the top of your list. It’s more than just a trekking pole; it’s an investment in your hiking comfort and overall outdoor experience. With its advanced technology, durable construction, and user-friendly design, the Heritage 1.0 is your key to conquering the trails with ease. So, whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a casual walker, embrace the trails with confidence and comfort with the Heritage 1.0, the premium trekking pole that stands a pole apart.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the premium trekking pole, jump over to the official Heritage 1.0 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

