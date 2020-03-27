Predator Hunting Grounds trail weekend starts today

Today the highly anticipated trial weekend playtest is underway for the new Predator: Hunting Grounds game, enabling those interested to test out the gameplay before the game officially launches. If you are interested in learning more check out the 30 minute gameplay trailer below during which members of the IllFonic development team reveal more about the games mechanics, Predator and hunting team.

“I hope everyone is getting excited for the trial weekend* starting March 27! As you are getting ready to join the hunt, the team here at IllFonic wanted to share some tips and tricks that will help you in the jungle. Playing alone as the Predator or as part of a 4-person Fireteam will have very unique playing styles and advantages. Here are some of the most helpful tips the community have enjoyed when playing the game at hands-on events. Of course, you will find your own ways of surviving the hunt!”

A couple of tips to help Fireteam players through the weekend include :

– Stay Close Together, but Not Too Close

– Mud Up Consistently

– Spot and Pay Attention to Spots

– Keep Moving

If you are playing as the Predator or tips on tracking down your prey in picking the best time to engage revealed over on the PlayStation blog by lead designer at IllFonic, Jordan Mathewson.

The trial weekend runs until March 29th 2020 allowing you to enjoy a good slice of gameplay before the Predator: Hunting Grounds game officially launches next month on April 24th 2020, on the PlayStation 4 and PC systems.

Source : PlayStation Blog

