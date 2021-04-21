ScoutPro 140 watt power bank hits Kickstarter from $129

ScoutPro is a new powerful power bank offering 240 watts of portable power, enclosed in a cage small enough to fit in your back pocket. Thanks to the huge power capacity the small power pack is capable of charging smart phones, laptops, tablets and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $129 or £93 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 69% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the ScoutPro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the ScoutPro power bank project checkout the promotional video below.

“Meet ScoutPro, by INTELLI, the ultimate all-in-one portable power bank. ScoutPro, the latest innovation in charging technology, is compact, lightweight, and has up to 200w of power delivery. ScoutPro lets you charge anything, anywhere. Even laptops.”

“ScoutPro charges laptops, tablets, smart phones, smart watches and just about anything else. The built-in universal wireless charger is MagSafe compatible; all powered by next-gen graphene batteries. “

“ScoutPro is the swiss army knife of power banks. Built from the ground up with your charging needs in mind, we also remembered your wallet. Duplicating all of ScoutPro’s features and charging capabilities would cost you well over $400, but we’ve perfected it down to a small, easy package for a fraction of the cost.”

Source : Kickstarter

