Ananta 17.3-inch portable touchscreen monitor

Ananta as a slim lightweight 17.3 inch portable touchscreen monitor that can be used for a wide variety of different applications from gaming, presentations or coding. Watch the demonstration be a blow to Lynn Moore about the monitor that allows you to transform any device into a touchscreen laptop and can be used as a drawing tablet or to expand your workstation desktop with ease. Early bird pledges are available from $339 or roughly £267 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during September 2020.

“So we created Ananta, the world’s first touchscreen 17.3-inch monitor, a stunning high definition screen that expands your view to unleash your creativity and maximize your productivity anywhere and anytime. This full-featured portable touchscreen monitor is ultra-responsive and intuitively controlled via multiple touch gestures or simply with a pressure-sensitive stylus pen. Upgrade your laptop with touchscreen convenience. You can expand your laptop and turn it into a powerful drawing tool. For artwork and design, Ananta comes with a tilt and pressure-sensitive capacitive stylus pen. You can easily vary line weight, create subtle shading, and produce a wide range of artistic effects just like with a conventional pencil.”

“A larger monitor helps you grow your ideas with a more expansive view. Ananta gives you pixel-perfect precision and smooth handwriting, note-taking, and sketching experience. Perfect for artists, designers, or photographers to create, sketch, or edit. Master multitasking with dual monitors at the same time, perfect for office work or programming in the portrait mode. With Ananta, you simply get more done.Instantly turn your phone into a mobile movie theater to immerse yourself in a true cinematic experience with stereo sound effects and high-resolution display quality.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals