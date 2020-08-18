SLIMIO high-speed portable SSD

SLIMIO is a new high-speed portable SSD that weighs just 17 g and is capable of providing transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and is compatible with PCs, Apple Macs, mobile devices and games consoles. Available in 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB versions the compact SSD measures just 53 x 26 x 9 mm in size and is equipped with a USB-C connection and uses a NVMe SSD.

Launched via Kickstarter earlybird pledges for the 512 GB version are now available from $74 or roughly £57 offering a $25 saving off the recommended retail price. The project has already raised over $242,000 thanks to over 1,700 backers with eight days still remaining.

“The SLIMIO Aluminum Portable SSD is the ultra-compact and high-speed solution for all your storage needs. It is the ideal combination of reliability, performance, and design. Available in three capacities to suit your needs. Perfect for a variety of uses including data transfer, high-speed storage, data backup, dual OS, and more.”

“The SLIMIO’s built-in USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface provides speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, 10x faster than traditional external HDDs. It can quickly backup a large number of multimedia files and save your time. The implication? Even files as large as 40GB will transfer in a mere 45 seconds! The SLIMIO is individually crafted from high-grade Aerospace Aluminum using CNC (computer numerical control) machines for rigid durability. The heat generated during the operation can be spread evenly to its surface, and ensure that the SLIMIO delivers superior endurance and stability.”

Source : Kickstarter

