Rapid 2TB portable SSD offers multiple connections

Rapid is a new portable, pocket -sized SSD which is equipped with a variety of connections and a durable casing making it perfect for carrying personal data. The connections included on the Rapid SSD can connect to devices sporting Apple Lightning, USB Type-C, and regular USB without the need carry any other adapters. Earlybird pledges are available from $89 offering a 44% saving of the 512 GB while the 2 TB is priced from $209.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the 2TB SSD from $209 or £149 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Rapid campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Rapid portable SSD project checkout the promotional video below.

“No bigger than a USB Flash Drive, Rapid is a compact SSD storage drive that boosts an impressive 2TB maximum storage. It has no battery and requires no external power. All you need is to plug it into the device and it will immediately upload and download files. Certified for iOS File Manager and WTG, Rapid can also backup mobile devices or act as a bootable drive for MacBook. It is so versatile that you only need one for all your tasks!”

“Comparable to the size of a USB thumb drive, Rapid SSD is a solid-state hard drive with up to 550 MB/s transfer speed, which is 4X faster than your typical external hard disk. It takes only 37 seconds to transfer a 20GB video to your Rapid SSD, which is 20x faster than your typical SD card.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the portable SSD, jump over to the official Rapid crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals