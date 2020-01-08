Jackery Explorer 1000 and 300 portable power stations

Extending their range of portable power solutions even further Jackery have introduced their new Explorer 1000 and Explorer 300 portable power stations at CES 2020 this week and are available to view at the Jackery CES booth: LVCC, South Hall 3 – 30722. The Jackery Explorer 1000 will start shipping in March at $1,000, and the Explorer 300 will be available during April 2020 with a suggested retail price of $350.

Features of the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power solution :

– Most powerful Jackery portable power station (equipped with MPPT) available

– 1000Wh battery capacity charges and re-charges devices, with 1000W rated power and 2000W surge power

– 3 AC output ports, 2 USB-C output ports, 2 USB-A output ports, 1 x car output port

– Recharges three ways: AC Wall Outlet, 12V car outlet or solar panels

– Weighs 22 lbs

– Can be used to power small to medium devices such as juicers, ice makers, or toasters

– 2-Year Jackery Warranty

Features of the Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station :

– Lithium Portable Power Station (equipped with MPPT).

– 293Wh battery capacity charges and re-charges devices, with 300W rated power and 600W surge power

– 2 AC output ports, 1 USB-C output port, 2 USB-A output ports, 1 x car output port

– Recharges three ways: AC Wall Outlet, 12V car outlet or solar panels

– Portable, compact and lightweight (6.6 lbs)

– 4.5 Macbook recharges, 15 digital camera recharges, 18 smartphone recharges

– 2-Year Jackery Warranty

Source: Jackery

