Salty Barrel portable outdoor wood fired hot hub

Salty Barrel is a unique portable wood fired outdoor hot tub that you can take almost anywhere riding warmth from the unique heating system that can be fuelled using wood or barbecue gas tanks depending on your needs. You only require two things for your Salty Barrel to function a water source and a steady supply of wood to keep the fires burning.

Designed for outdoor use the rugged construction features heating coils made from marine grade stainless steel and the tub walls are constructed from heavy duty vinyl tarpaulin. “Your Salty Barrel is an awesome place to spend time with family and friends. Four adults can comfortably soak in the tub whilst others sit around the fire. You can cook over our heating coil with a wok or BBQ grill to enjoy flame grilled food out in the wild. “ Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $609 or £451 (depending on current exchange rates).

Salty Barrel portable wood fired hot tub

“Are you ready for the ultimate outdoor experience? With The Salty Barrel you can soak up warmth surrounded by whichever natural landscape you choose. Set it up with your friends at the beach, on a mountainside at sunset or at your remote campground. Wherever your adventures take you, The Salty Barrel is ready to go. The Salty Barrel is the most portable hot tub on earth! It easily fits in the boot of a small car. The entire package only weighs around 20kg and it will come with a carrying case for easy transport to any destination.”

If the Salty Barrel crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Salty Barrel portable wood fired hot tub project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the portable wood fired hot tub, jump over to the official Salty Barrel crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

