UnifyDrive UT2: Your Ultimate Portable NAS with One-Click Backup, AI-Powered Management and More

If you are searching for a portable 16 TB storage system complete with backup solution, you might be interested in the UnifyDrive UT2 portable NAS which has this week launched via Kickstarter. The UnifyDrive UT2 is not just another portable storage device. It is a comprehensive, AI-driven NAS (Network Attached Storage) solution that fits in the palm of your hand.

Whether you’re a digital nomad, content creator, photography enthusiast, small business owner, student, or simply someone in need of large storage capacity with secure backup solutions, the UnifyDrive UT2 offers a seamless, all-in-one experience. Its combination of massive storage capacity of up to 16TB, powerful processing, smart data management, and superior portability make it stand out as the ultimate data companion. Designed to serve as a media hub, backup solution, and personal hotspot, the UnifyDrive UT2 ensures you are always in control of your data, no matter where you are.

UnifyDrive UT2 Key Features : Massive storage capacity of up to 16TB with dual NVMe SSD support.

Blazing fast performance with an 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and up to 8Gbps data transfer speeds.

AI-powered data management with natural language search and automated file organization.

One-tap backup for SD, TF, and CFexpress cards, even without an internet connection.

Portable, pocket-sized NAS with built-in UPS battery for backup during power outages.

Transforms into a personal hotspot with AP mode and offers seamless streaming in 8K.

Advanced security features include encryption, two-factor authentication, and a zero-backdoor policy.

Support for Docker, virtual systems, and flexible network integration for professional use.

The UnifyDrive UT2 portable NAS wireless connectivity WiFi 6 is launching on Kickstarter tomorrow with early bird pledges starting from $399 or £300 (depending on current exchange rates), while the Kickstarter crowdfunding is underway.

Storage Capacity

One of the most standout features of the UnifyDrive UT2 NAS is its incredible storage capacity. Equipped with dual M.2 slots supporting NVMe SSDs, the UT2 NAS is capable of providing users with a storage capacity of up to 16TB. Content creators can manage large media files, from 4K video footage to high-resolution images, and should never run out of space when on location. More importantly, the use of SSDs instead of traditional hard drives provides you with faster read/write speeds and enhanced durability. Using SSDs eliminate moving parts, reducing the risk of mechanical failure, which makes the UT2 reliable even in less than ideal conditions. Making it perfect for backing up video and pictures while you are enjoying your next adventure.

Blazing-Fast Performance

The UnifyDrive UT2 NAS is powered by the Rockchip RK3588 CPU, an 8-core processor (4x Cortex-A76, 4x Cortex-A55) paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. This powerful configuration allows for seamless multitasking, whether you’re streaming high-quality videos, transferring large files, or running virtual machines. For professionals who rely on rapid data access, the UT2 offers transfer speeds up to 8Gbps, minimizing wait times and boosting productivity. Additionally, the integration of an ARM Mali-G610 GPU and a 6 TOPS NPU makes the device powerful enough to handle AI-driven applications and high-performance computing tasks whenever and wherever you are.

AI-Powered Data Management

What sets the UnifyDrive UT2 apart from other NAS solutions is its AI-powered data management. Using natural language search, you can quickly and easily search your storage, without spending time navigating through complicated folder structures. The UT2’s AI capabilities also extend to automatic photo and document organization, making file retrieval fast and efficient. The Magic AI Album feature goes a step further by identifying and categorizing photos, videos and images for you, allowing you to 1uickly locate and relive your digital memories without the hassle of manual organization of files.

Smartphone Virtual System

The UnifyDrive UT2 goes beyond standard NAS functionality by offering the ability to run multiple virtual machines on Android. This extremely useful feature allows users to create personalized, secure workspaces on the go, making it ideal for those who require access to different operating systems without carrying multiple devices. Whether you’re testing mobile applications, running specialized software, or managing cross-platform workflows, the UT2’s support for virtual machines ensures you can perform tasks seamlessly across different operating environments.

Backup Solutions

If you need to quickly backup videos or photos the UnifyDrive UT2 offers multiple backup solutions that ensure your data is secure at all times. With one-tap backup for SD Cards, TF Cards, and CFexpress Cards, you can quickly transfer data to the UT2 without needing an internet connection. Whether you’re on a remote photo shoot or capturing video on the go, the UT2 makes it easy to back up your work in real-time. The NAS storage also supports cloud backup and automatic data synchronization, giving you the peace of mind that your data is secure, regardless of where you are. For added security, the built-in UPS battery offers an uninterrupted power supply, keeping your files safe during unexpected power outages., making sure you are always able to access and backup all important documents and media.

Automated File-Sync App

Another extremely useful feature of the UT2 is it dedicated automated file-sync application designed to streamline data management and ensure that your files are always up to date. This handy app enables real-time synchronization across devices, eliminating the need for manual transfers or backups. Whether working offline or connected to the cloud, the UT2 continuously syncs your data, offering peace of mind that your files are always secure and accessible wherever you may be. This functionality is perfect for professionals who work across multiple devices or in team settings where data consistency is crucial.

Security

In today’s world, where data security is paramount, the UnifyDrive UT2 portable NAS does not disappoint. With both hardware and software security features, your data is well protected. The UT2 includes two-factor authentication, encryption for your hard drives, and a zero-backdoor policy to safeguard your information. CPU and hard drive temperature monitoring ensure that the device runs optimally, further securing your data from overheating and potential damage. Whether you’re dealing with sensitive business documents or personal files, the UT2 provides the protection you need.

Media Capabilities

Not only is the UnifyDrive UT2 a fantastic storage solution, but it also doubles as a media center. With support for 8K content, you can connect the device directly to projectors, TVs, or even VR goggles via HDMI, USB-C, or Display Port outputs. Whether you’re streaming movies, showcasing a high-quality portfolio, or giving a client presentation, the UT2 ensures a smooth, immersive experience. The portable storage drive even supports Blu-ray playback, allowing you to create your own home theater on the go. The AP mode also enables direct streaming, allowing you to access and play media files without needing an internet connection.

Power Flexibility

One of the essential features of the UT2 portable NAS is its built-in UPS battery, which guarantees that your work won’t be interrupted by power failures. Beyond the standard power supply, the UT2 is compatible with any power bank, making it the perfect companion for those who travel or work in remote areas. Whether you’re working on a long flight or need to access important files during a power outage, the UT2 keeps you connected and productive.

Hybrid Work and Solo Professionals

The UnifyDrive UT2 is a perfect storage solution for those in hybrid work environments and solo professionals who need flexibility and reliability when storing their data. The portability of the NAS, combined with high-speed remote access and secure file synchronization, make it an essential tool for remote workers who need seamless access to large files from different locations. For freelancers, content creators or small studio owners, the UT2 NAS offers the power and efficiency of a full-featured NAS without the need for bulky equipment, allowing them to maintain productivity whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

The UnifyDrive UT2 portable NAS wireless connectivity WiFi 6 is launching on Kickstarter tomorrow at 8AM PDT, with early bird pledges starting from $399 or £300 (depending on current exchange rates), while the Kickstarter crowdfunding is underway.

Backing the UnifyDrive UT2 on Kickstarter gives you access to a versatile NAS storage solution specifically designed for efficiency, reliability, and portability. The storage drive goes beyond the traditional NAS by integrating AI-powered tools that simplify your data management. Its small form factor and impressive performance capabilities, making it a versatile storage solution for everyone from creative professionals to small business owners.

The UT2 simplifies complex tasks, keeps your data secure, and ensures you have access to your files whenever and wherever you need them. Join the Kickstarter campaign now and be part of a project that is redefining the NAS experience with intelligence, flexibility, and convenience.

Specifications:

Brand UnifyDrive CPU RK3588C, 4*Cortex-A76+4*Cortex-A55 GPU ARM Mali-G610 MC4 NPU 6TOPS Memory 8GB, LPDDR4X eMMC 32GB, eMMC V5.1 HS400 Ethernet Port 1, 2.5GbE RJ-45 M.2 Slots 2, PCle 3.0, M.2 NVMe 2280 SD Card Slot 1, UHS-II, SD/TF Cards Supprot (TF Card Adapter Needed) CFE Card Slot 1, CFexpress Type-B/A (Type A Adapter Needed) USB Port 2, Type-C (USB3.2 Gen1 with DP)x1, Type-A (USB3.2 Gen1)X1 HDMI Port 1, HDMI2.1 Bluetooth BT5.0 Battery 2200 mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery WiFi WiFi6, 802.11ax Power PD Type-c, 12V/2.75A Product Dimension (without silicon case) 170mm*85mm*21mm Product Weight (without silicon case) 306g Product Dimension (with silicon case) 173.5mm*90mm*28mm Product Weight (with silicon case) 371g Package Dimension 212mm*162mm*88mm Package Weight 940g

