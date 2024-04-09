Portable stacked laptop monitor with 235 degree rotation

This innovative gadget is designed to be your ultimate companion, empowering you to maximize your efficiency and multitasking capabilities wherever your work or play takes you. Gone are the days of juggling between multiple devices and screens, as this monitor seamlessly integrates with your laptop to provide a seamless and enhanced user experience.

One of the standout features of the portable stacked laptop monitor is its patented stand, which offers an impressive 235° rotation capability. This means you can effortlessly adjust the viewing angle to suit your needs, whether you’re working on a complex spreadsheet, designing a stunning visual, or presenting to a client. The monitor’s versatility ensures that you always have the perfect view, without the need for constant repositioning or awkward neck strains.

Early bird opportunities are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $199 or £158 (depending on current exchange rates). But the benefits don’t stop there. The LastCreate screen boasts intelligent display synchronization technology, allowing your content to flow seamlessly between screens. Imagine the convenience of dragging and dropping files, images, or videos from one screen to another without any lag or disruption. This feature alone will transform the way you multitask, enabling you to work smarter, not harder.

Ergonomics is a key consideration in the design of this monitor. The team behind the laptop extended monitor understands that long hours in front of a screen can take a toll on your body, particularly your neck and eyes. That’s why they’ve crafted this device with your comfort in mind, incorporating features that reduce stress and strain, allowing you to maintain your productivity even during extended work sessions. Say goodbye to the discomfort and hello to a more enjoyable and efficient work experience.

Portability is another area where this monitor shines. Weighing in at a mere 0.65kg, it’s incredibly lightweight and easy to carry around. Whether you’re heading to a meeting, working from a coffee shop, or traveling for business, this monitor is the perfect companion. Its slim profile and featherlight design make it effortless to slip into your bag and take with you wherever you go, without adding any unnecessary bulk or weight.

Assuming that the LastCreate funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the LastCreate portable laptop display project examine the promotional video below.

Compatibility is often a concern when it comes to peripheral devices, but the laptop monitor has you covered. It’s designed to work seamlessly with a wide range of devices, including Windows laptops, Android tablets, MP4 players, and even gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch. No matter what your preferred platform is, this monitor will integrate effortlessly, ensuring that you’re always ready to tackle any task or enjoy your favorite entertainment.

When it comes to visual quality, the laptop monitor does not disappoint. With a high-resolution WUXGA display boasting a crisp 1920×1200 resolution, your content will come to life with stunning clarity and detail. Whether you’re working on a complex design project, analyzing data, or immersing yourself in a gaming session, this monitor delivers exceptional visual fidelity that will exceed your expectations. The colors are vibrant, the contrast is sharp, and the overall image quality is simply outstanding.

In today’s fast-paced digital world, having the right tools can make all the difference in your productivity and success. The portable laptop monitor is more than just an accessory; it’s a game-changer that will elevate the way you work and play. Its combination of portability, versatility, ergonomics, and visual quality make it an indispensable asset for professionals, students, gamers, and anyone who demands the best from their technology.

So why settle for a traditional setup when you can have the future of productivity at your fingertips? Embrace the revolution and unlock your full potential with the laptop monitor. It’s time to experience the freedom and efficiency that comes with having a powerful, portable, and versatile second screen.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the portable stacked laptop monitor, jump over to the official LastCreate crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

