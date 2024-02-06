JSAUX FlipGo portable 16 inch dual screen displays with one cable connection

Staying productive while on the move is more important than ever. For those who are constantly traveling or working remotely, the JSAUX FlipGo is a new device that promises to make working from anywhere easier and more efficient. This portable dual-screen display is designed to help you multitask and manage your workflow with ease, making it a valuable addition to any professional’s tech arsenal.

The FlipGo’s design is particularly noteworthy. It features a vertical screen stacking, which provides a square-like aspect ratio that’s perfect for handling multiple applications at once. This setup is great for those who need to work on split-screen tasks without the hassle of constantly turning their heads. The screens are separated by an ultra-narrow bezel, which helps create an immersive experience that keeps you focused on your work.

Early bird backing offers are now available for the radical project from roughly $329 or £263 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the biggest challenges for mobile professionals is managing all their devices and keeping them powered up. The FlipGo addresses this issue with a USB-C connection that not only links the screen to your laptop but also charges it. This means you can have a clutter-free workspace and ensure your devices are always ready to go, which is essential for anyone who can’t afford to be tethered to a power outlet.

The FlipGo is also designed to be user-friendly, supporting touch and gesture controls that work with both macOS and Windows systems. This versatility means that no matter what platform you’re using, you can interact with your work in a way that feels natural and boosts your productivity.

To make sure the FlipGo fits into any work setting, it comes with a range of accessories. Whether you need to attach it to a monitor arm with the Snap VESA Adapter for a more traditional desk setup, or you prefer the flexibility of a Snap Stand or Flex Folio case/stand for different viewing angles, the FlipGo has you covered. These accessories are designed to adapt to your working environment, providing stability and versatility wherever you set up shop.

If the JSAUX FlipGo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the JSAUX FlipGo portable dual screen display project explore the promotional video below.

The JSAUX FlipGo is more than just an extra screen; it’s a comprehensive solution for professionals who need to stay productive while away from their main office. It tackles the common problems faced by business travelers and digital nomads, making it an essential tool for anyone looking to enhance their mobile work capabilities.

For mobile professionals, the JSAUX FlipGo portable dual-screen display stands out as a top choice for improving work efficiency. With its thoughtful design, seamless connectivity, and adaptable accessories, the FlipGo is poised to become a vital component of your mobile office setup. Whether you’re in a coffee shop, airport lounge, or co-working space, the FlipGo is designed to help you get the most out of your workday, no matter where you are.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the portable dual screen display, jump over to the official JSAUX FlipGo crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

