AroundFire outdoor portable cooking station and grill table

AroundFire outdoor gear manufacturer, has introduced a new product that is changing the way we interact with fire outdoors with its portable cooking station and grill table. The company’s latest innovation is a portable and versatile cooking station that not only provides a controlled and efficient fire, but also doubles up as a table. This unique product, crafted from 300g stainless steel, is designed to be both lightweight and portable, making it a perfect companion for camping trips, picnics, and other outdoor adventures.

The AroundFire portable cooking table is a testament to the company’s commitment to safety and durability. The cooking station has undergone over 50 density tests to ensure it contains the fire completely, thereby preventing any fire scars on the ground. This rigorous testing also ensures safety from escaping sparks or embers, providing peace of mind to users.First-come, first-served early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $149 or £119 (depending on current exchange rates).

One of the standout features of the AroundFire cooking station is its Ultra-Light Fire Mesh design. This design allows for maximum airflow, resulting in efficient burning and less smoke. The Grill table is also versatile, allowing users to burn wood, charcoal, or pellets. This versatility in fuel options provides users with the flexibility to choose their preferred fuel source depending on availability and environmental considerations.

Portable grill table and cooking station

The AroundFire Grill table and cooking station is not just about fire, it also doubles as a table. The dual-fold table feature allows the product to be packed down to the size of a carry-on suitcase, making it incredibly easy to transport. The product also includes a grill table with a width of 10.5”(26.5cm), offering rapid cooling and enhanced safety features. This multi-purpose design makes the product a versatile solution for outdoor gatherings, allowing for grilling, cooking, and storytelling around the fire.

The product’s multifunctional TableTop, made from aerospace aluminium, further enhances its versatility. This TableTop can act as a windscreen, protecting the fire from gusty winds, or as an additional table piece. Importantly, the TableTop is compatible with gas camp stoves, making it a comprehensive solution for all outdoor cooking needs.

Assuming that the AroundFire funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the AroundFire portable grill table project watch the promotional video below.

An additional feature of the product is the adjustable outdoor light stand. The stand features a clasp design for adjustable height, allowing users to adjust the light source according to their needs. This thoughtful feature adds to the product’s versatility, making it a valuable addition to any outdoor setup.

AroundFire’s portable and versatile portable cooking table is available in optional grill table sizes, providing users with the flexibility to choose a size that best fits their needs. Whether you’re planning a small family picnic or a large outdoor gathering, AroundFire has you covered.

AroundFire’s portable cooking table is a game-changer for those looking to enjoy a little more luxury while adventuring outdoors. Its lightweight and portable design, coupled with its versatility and safety features, makes it an essential addition to any outdoor adventure. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or a novice outdoor enthusiast, AroundFire’s Grill table is sure to enhance your outdoor experience.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and configuration options for the portable grill table, jump over to the official AroundFire crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

