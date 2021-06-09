Porsche has set a new EV record with its Porsche Taycan Turbo S at the Bend Motorsport Park in Tailem Bend, South Australia.

The Taycan Turbo S set the first EV record at The Bend and this can be seen in the video below, it managed a time of 3:30.344.

Porsche Track Experience Chief Driving Instructor and former Bathurst 1000 winner Luke Youlden was the driver behind the wheel for the lap time, setting a benchmark of 3:30.344.

“The lap time of the Taycan just absolutely blew me away,” said Youlden.

“You drive it in a similar way to any other Porsche sportscar. The turn-in, handling and acceleration were outstanding. The power out of the corners is definitely where it makes up a lot of time.“

Source: Porsche

