Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo looks awesome in new video

Porsche has released a new video of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo to show how the car can perform in extreme temperatures.

The Taycan Cross Turismo travels on the same track in two different countries one is the the United Arab Emirates with temperatures of 30+, the other it is Finland with temperatures of -30. Lets find out how it performs in these extreme temperatures.

A hot-air balloon glides over seemingly endless forests of pine. A sports car is drifting in the snow. Between the two, a drone slices through the air, before it swoops down dramatically and captures the car at breakneck speed. A winter landscape? The eye can scarcely apprehend how the flight manoeuvre suddenly transitions to a desert. The music underscores the dynamic acts of cinematography and driving like a symphony of contrasts. The locations provide the extremes in this action film: snow in Finland, desert sands in the United Arab Emirates. The protagonist is the Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo.

You can find out more details about the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo over at Porsche at the link below, the car looks awesome from the videos.

Source Porsche

