Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has 690 horsepower

Porsche has announced some new hybrid versions of its Panamera and the top model, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has an impressive 690 horsepower.

There is also a new Panamera 4S E-Hybrid which comes with 552 horsepower and was announced recently, plus a new Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

The chassis and control systems have been tuned for sportiness and comfort in all new Panamera models. In some cases, a completely new control strategy has been implemented. A new generation of steering control system and new tyres ensure improved lateral dynamics and greater precision. The flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid comes as standard with all currently available chassis and control systems such as the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) electric roll stabilisation system, which includes Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), rear axle steering with Power Steering Plus as well as the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system.

You can find out more details about all of these new hybrid models of the Porsche Panamera over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

