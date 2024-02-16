Porsche GT4 e-Performance has 1,008 PS

Porsche has revealed some more details and performance figures about the Porsche GT4 e-Performance, the car comes with an impressive 1,008 PS (994 HP) and a 0 to 200 km/h time of just 5.6 seconds.

The Porsche GT4 e-Performance is an all-electric version of the Porsche Cayman 718 GT4, we previously saw some videos of it in action, and from what we have seen so far thios is an impressive race car.

Especially when they unleash so much power. “1,088 PS – from zero to 200 km/h in 5.6 seconds, you’re already at 100 in 2.3 seconds. I think those numbers say everything.” Almost everything – the rest is for Klaus Bachler to tell us, the man who works inside this prototype.

What is the biggest difference when compared to the Porsche combustion engine? “That’s clear – the performance. It is phenomenal. And then there’s this responsiveness. Of course, the electric motor emerges from a low engine speed immediately, it has an extremely high drag torque. With all this power combined with all-wheel drive – you also have to adjust your driving style.”

So we asked the pilot more on the style. How do you drive this electric machine? “You have to make a clear distinction here. Are you doing a timed lap at maximum power, i.e. with all 1,088 PS – or is it a race? On a qualifying run with that much power, it’s important to get the car straight as quickly as possible – it has to already be at the apex to really accelerate. You always get a good lap time at the exit. In other words, the time before the car turns into the curve has to be as low as possible.”

You can find out more information about the new Porsche GT4 e-Performance over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche



