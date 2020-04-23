Porsche 911 Speedster raises $550,000 for charity

We mentioned a bit over a week ago that Porsche donated the last-ever 991-series 911 to be auctioned for charity to benefit coronavirus relief. The auction was recently completed by RM Sotheby’s, and the gavel fell at $550,000, including the buyer’s fee to Sotheby’s. That seems like a bargain considering the MSRP of the car loan was $311,940.

The auction also included a special edition Porsche Design watch engraved with a portion of the cars been, a book documenting the car’s build, and a visit to the Porsche Weissach development center. The price seems to be a surprising bargain considering how much some other Porsches have brought at auction.

However, it’s possible that the coronavirus pandemic the vehicle was auctioned to raise money to help fight could’ve kept the price lower than it may have been otherwise. All auction proceeds went to the United Way’s Community Response and Recovery Fund.

