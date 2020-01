Porsche has unveiled their first special edition of their 992 series 911, the Porsche 911 Belgian Legend Edition.

The Porsche 911 Belgian Legend Edition is a collaboration between Porsche and Belgian importer D’Ieteren.

The idea took shape in 2018 with the arrival of the all-new 992. This would be the first special edition of the new model, turning to the talents of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to produce a unique creation that paid fitting homage to one of sportscar racing’s greatest talents. Experts from Style Porsche and the Belgian Porsche importer D’Ieteren also played a role in designing the latest Legend Edition. The decision was made to base the design around Ickx’s trademark blue and white helmet. The car in a question, a 911 Carrera 4S, was therefore finished in a bespoke ‘X Blue’, making this the first 992 to receive Porsche’s coveted Paint To Sample. A badge showing the Belgian flag and Jacky Ickx’s signature on the driver-side B-pillar takes the driver designation already famous in the world of motorsport.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche 911 Belgian Legend Edition over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche, Top Gear

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals