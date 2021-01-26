Unique PolyHero gaming dice hit Kickstarter

The development team at PolyHero Dice have created a new range of gaming dice, which are currently available to back via Kickstarter and have already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 2500 backers with still nine days remaining on their campaign. The unique dice have been specifically created to be used with your chosen character, whether they be a Cleric, Warrior, Wizard, and Rogue. Roll a sword dice for your Warrior or a hammer dice for your Cleric.

Together with other unique dice shapes and styles including thunderbolts, potion jars, goblets and more. the unique shapes are available in 20 sided, 12 sided, 10 sided, 8 sided, 6 sided and 4 sided. Full dice sets are available from $19 with worldwide shipping available.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates). If the PolyHero campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the PolyHero gaming dice project view the promotional video below.

“Our popular Rogue and Wizard dice sets are back in some new fancy colors, each set expanded with an extra D20 as well! Backers will be able to choose the color and style of their dice in the pledge manager after the Kickstarter campaign has ended. Check back for more exciting color reveals throughout the campaign! We’ve upgraded our process since our previous campaigns and invested in the physical molds prior to launching this campaign.”

“Backers will also be able to choose Level Up Packs in the pledge manager after the Kickstarter campaign has ended, regardless of which pledge level you choose! Check back for more exciting reveals throughout the campaign! “

“The Cleric Set and remastered Warrior Set were developed over many months, during which we conceived and iterated on numerous concepts and samples. The final designs were settled on with the theme of the dice in mind, but importantly also with considerations of functionality and manufacture. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the gaming dice, jump over to the official PolyHero crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals