Polestar Synergy concept car unveiled

Polestar has unveiled a new electric concept car at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany, the Polestar Synergy concept , this new concept car is a one-off as it was created by the winners of a Polestar Design Contest, more details are below.

The ‘Polestar Synergy’ electric fantasy supercar combines three winning designs which took the honours in the latest competition from a field of over 600 entries. Entrants responded to a brief to design a Polestar vehicle centred around the experience of performance, providing an advanced technical story that enables this in a sustainable way. After shortlisting ten designs, the judging panel selected two exterior winners and one interior winner – a first for the competition. The resulting Polestar Synergy is the product of over six months of collaboration between the winners and the Polestar Design team to turn three distinct dreams into one cohesive reality.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: “Congratulations to the winners; their vision and the teamwork with our designers has resulted in a truly gorgeous car. The collaboration with Mattel for next year’s Polestar Design Contest and the forthcoming scale models of our production cars will bring the Polestar brand and this groundbreaking competition to an even wider audience. All of this proves that electric vehicles – in reality or as toys – can be just as, if not more, exciting than their ICE equivalents.”

The new Polestar Synergy concept car certainly looks very impressive from the photos you can see more details on this new concept car over at the Polestar website at the link below.

Source Polestar



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals