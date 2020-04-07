Polestar Precept revealed in new photos and video

Polestar unveiled their new Polestar Precept car back in February and now the company has released some more photos and also details of the car.

The Precept has been made using a number of sustainable materials and also recycled materials and it comes with the latest technology.

Precept, the car with which Polestar envisions its future, was created to showcase three key areas for the Swedish brand: sustainability, digital technology and design. Following its digital reveal in February, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath now takes a look at Precept in detail, and in reality, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The name “Precept” was chosen to emphasise the vehicle’s role in setting out Polestar’s intent as the contemporary electric performance brand. A precept is a manifesto of things to come; a declaration. The car signifies an important milestone for Polestar as a standalone brand, describing a unique design philosophy that remains firmly embedded in Polestar’s brand values: pure, progressive and performance.

You can find out more information about the new Polestar Precept over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Polestar

