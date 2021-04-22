Polaroid Go compact instant camera launches for $100



Polaroid has launched a new compact instant camera this week in the form of the Polaroid Go, which is now available to preorder priced at $100, with a starter set available from $120 which includes a double pack of Polaroid Go instant film. The cameras instant film is available to purchase separately priced at $20 for 16 prints.

Equipped with a 750mAh battery the Polaroid Go compact instant camera is capable of taking 240 photos and the camera features a shutter speed of 1/125-30sec with apertures of f/12 and f/52, along with a 34-mm (35-mm equivalent) focal length. Check out the video below for a quick overview of what you can expect from the compact camera which takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes to develop a photo.

“Create big, smaller, with the new Polaroid Go camera. Meet your portable, wearable, partner in creativity: one small camera, lots of big ideas, and all the features you love from our classic models. Pre-order now exclusively on polaroid.com to get it in the palm of your hand, first.”

Source : Polaroid

