Pokemon Go special event to celebrate five year anniversary

Pokemon Go launched five years ago yesterday and now the game will hold some special event to celebrate this new milestone. There have been special events on the game over the last few years.

This new event will start today at 10 a.m and will finish at 8.0 pm local time on Thursday the 15th of July you can see full details on the event at the link below.

What an incredible five years they’ve been. Remember back in 2016 when Pokémon GO was just about exploring the world and catching Pokémon? While this is still the core of the game today, the world of Pokémon GO is now so much more than that! Here are some of our favorite features from each year.

As you think back on your favorite Pokémon GO memories from the past five years, be sure to share them with us on social media with #PokemonGO5YearAnniversary! There’s much to look forward to for this fifth-anniversary celebration, as well as beyond for years to come. Let’s GO!

You can find out more details about the Pokemon Go special event over at the company’s website at the link below. The event starts today and end on the 15th of July 2021.

