POCO X6 Pro and POCO X6 smartphones unveiled

POCO has added two new Android smartphones to its range with the launch of the new POCO X6 Pro and POCO X6, the handset comes with some impressive specifications and both devices feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels.

The POCO X6 Pro comes with a Dimensity Ultra mobile processor and the POCO X6 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragion 7s Gen 2 mobile processor, more dteails on both handsets are below.

Designed to deliver excellent experiences without compromising performance, the new POCO X6 Pro unleashes flagship chipset, memory and storage together with big battery power to meet the next-generation needs of a new species of hardcore gamer – a ‘SPEED-CIES’ that comes with faster loading, smooth-as-silk operation and instant reactions that keep up with the blistering speed of their gameplay.

Offering the most extreme gaming performance ever for an X-series smartphone, POCO X6 Pro features the new Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset that sets a new speed record for a POCO device with an AnTuTu benchmark of 1,464,228[1]. This premium processor delivers faster, smoother performance and improved power efficiency to fully immerse users in their favorite power-hungry games for longer.

“As we debut the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra on the POCO X6 Pro, consumers will have the opportunity to enjoy a full range of premier experiences and accessibility features like generative AI capabilities and flagship-grade memory,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “We have been working closely with POCO to optimize our chipset to provide adaptive gaming technology, fast connectivity and low-power savings to unlock the possibilities of premium smartphone experiences for a new generation of users.”

You can find out more information on the new POCO X6 Pro and POCO X6 Android smartphones over at the POCO website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for these two new handsets.

