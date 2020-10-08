Poco X3 NFC land in Indonesia next week

The Poco X3 NFC smartphone was made official last month, the handset is headed to Indonesia next week, it will go on sale on the 15th of October.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot.

It also comes with a 6.67 inch LCD display that features a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset features a front facing 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.6 On the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera on the back, plus a 13 megapixel ultra wide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras..

