Poco X3 smartphone launched in India

The Poco X3 NFC was launched recently and now a version of the handset has launched in India, the Poco X3.

The handset comes with slightly different specifications, it does not come with NFC and it has a larger 6,000 mAh battery, it also comes with 33W fast charging.

The device comes with a 6.67 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and also a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile processor.

There is also 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot in case you need some extra storage.

On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies, on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup. This includes a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The device will retail for INR 16,999 which is about $230 for the 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model, it goes on sale in India on the 29th of September.

Source GSM Arena

