Poco X2 smartphone gets reviewed

The Poco X2 was announced back in February, the handset is designed to be a budge friendly device that retails for around $300.

Now we get to have a good look at the handset and some of its features in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The handset comes with a 6.67 inch display that has a Full HD+ resolution and it has a Snapdragon 730G processor and comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of storage from 64GB up to 256G and it has a range of camera, on the back there is a quad camera setup that is made up of one 6 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. On the front the handset has two cameras, one 20 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel sensor, it also comes with a 4500 mAh battery.

Source & Image Credit Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals