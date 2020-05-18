Poco X2 smartphone gets reviewed

The Poco X2 was announced back in February, the handset is designed to be a budge friendly device that retails for around $300.
Now we get to have a good look at the handset and some of its features in a new video from Marques Brownlee.
The handset comes with a 6.67 inch display that has a Full HD+ resolution and it has a Snapdragon 730G processor and comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.
There is also a choice of storage from 64GB up to 256G and it has a range of camera, on the back there is a quad camera setup that is made up of one 6 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. On the front the handset has two cameras, one 20 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel sensor, it also comes with a 4500 mAh battery.
Source & Image Credit Marques Brownlee