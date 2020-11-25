Poco M3 smartphone unveiled

We have been hearing rumors about the new Poco M3 smartphone for some time and now the handset is official.

The Poco M3 comes with a 6.53 inch IPS LCD display that features a FHD+ resolution and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor.

The handset also comes with 4GB of RAM and it is available with two storage choice, 64GB or 128GB and it has a range of cameras.,

On the front of the M3 there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The handset also comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The new Poco M3 will go on sale in the US on the 27th of November, it will be offered at discounted prices for Black Friday, the 64GB model will cost $129 instead of $149 and the 128GB model $149 instead of $169.

Source GSM Arena

