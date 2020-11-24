Poco M3 smartphone expected to retail for €150

The Poco M3 smartphone will be made official later today and now it would appear that the device will start at around €150.

There will apparently be a number of options, a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model will retail for €150 and a 128GB model will apparently retail for between €170 and €180.

The handset will come with a 6,53 inch display, no details on the exact resolution, it will probably be HD+ or FHD+.

Processing will be provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and the handset will feature 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB.

The device is also rumored to come with a 48 megapixel camera on the back, we do not have any details on the rest of the cameras, we will have full information when it is made official later today.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals