Poco M2 Reloaded smartphone launched

Poco has launched its latest smartphone, the Poco M2 Reloaded and the handset is equipped with a 6.53 inch IPS LCD display that has a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built in storage.

The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, plus it comes with Android 10 and MIUI 12.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

