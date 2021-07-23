Poco F3 GT smartphone gets official

Poco has unveiled their latest Android smartphone, the Poco F3 GT and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back of the device.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM. There are also two storage options 128GB and 256GB.

The new Poco F3 GT smartphone is equipped with a 5065 mAh battery and it also comes with 67W fast charging which will apparently charge to full in just 42 minutes. It is running Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and the device also comes with a range of cameras.

On the rear of the handset there is a triple camera setup, this includes a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the devices there is a 16 megapixel camera which is designed for snapping selfies and making video calls.

The new Poco F3 GT smartphone will be available in two colors, black and Silver and the 6GB model will retail for INR 25,999 which is about $350. The 8GB model will retail for INR 29,999 which is about $402.

Source GSM Arena

