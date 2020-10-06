Poco C3 budget friendly smartphone unveiled

Xiaomi has announced a new budget friendly Android smartphone, the Poco C3 and the handset comes with a 6.53 inch display that features a HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio G35 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

For storage there are two options, 32GB or 64GB and there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage and it comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The Poco C3 comes with a 5 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back there is a triples camera setup with one 13 megapixel camera, one 2 megapixel macro camera and one 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset wiull retail for INR 7,499 which is about $102 for the 3GB or RAM and 32GB of storage model, the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model will cost INR 8,999 which is about $122.

Source GSM Arena

