TileRec pocket voice recorder $45

TileRec is a tiny voice-activated recorder that offers 360° recording, 128Kbps MP3 recording format, plug and play compatibility with Android, iOS and Windows as well as being equipped with a long lasting battery that is capable of providing up to 24-hour’s recording time on a single charge. Check out the video below to learn more about the voice recorder launched via Kickstarter this month with earlybird pledges available from just $45 offering a discount off the recommended $75 retail price, which will take effect once the Kickstarter campaign comes to an end.

“When we say “World’s Smallest”, we mean it. Measuring in at a staggering 1.6 inch in length, and 1/4 inch in height, weighting only 15 g nothing else on the market comes close with the discreet portability offered by TileRec. “

Specifications of the TileRec pocket voice recorder include :

– Thin: Only 1/4 inch thin. Fits easily in the slimmest wallets.

– Small: As small as a piece of a chocolate bar (1.6 square inch).

– Light: The same weight as a US penny (15g).

– Simple: Simple everything! Easy to use, easy to recharge and easy to playback.

– Long-lasting Battery: 24 hours on one charge. Designed to be used the entire day.

– Surround Recording: 360 degrees recording in a 15 feet range. Meeting, lecture or simple discussion – all sounds are easily captured with HQ clarity.

– Resistant: 100% recycled aluminum casing. Sleek design that blends discreetly in the everyday setup.

Source: Kickstarter

