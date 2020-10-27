ThermBot pocket thermometer from $89

ThermBot as a small pocket thermometer that can be used for a wide variety of different applications and includes integration with the IFTTT service as well as a variety of personal assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $89 or £68, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the ThermBot Indiegogo campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the ThermBot project review the promotional video below.

“Thanks to its BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) chip, ThermBot can integrate with your favorite wellness tracking apps and smart assistants as well as the IFTTT protocol, transforming ThermBot from just another thermometer into an loT (Internet of Things) device, perfect for quick,meaningful interpretation of results.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“At home or on the go, ThermBot delivers instant temperature readings with 1000/o accuracy plus smart home assistants & IFTTT integration.”

ThermBot delivers instant temperature readings with 100% accuracy plus smart home assistants and IFTTT integration. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official ThermBot crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals