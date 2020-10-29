Teenage Engineering unveils new Capcom pocket synthesizers



Teenage Engineering has this week announced the availability of new pocket synthesisers created in partnership with Capcom. The Mega Man and Street Fighter operators are loaded with sounds from the videogames as well as official branding and soundtracks. Four samples of what you can expect from the mini sampler and synthesiser jump over to the official product page by following the link below. Cases are available in both blue and red if desired with the blue being available to purchase from December 2nd, 2020.

“The Mega Man pocket operator is based on the playful PO–28, a live synthesizer and sequencer with parameter locks, glide control and punch-in effects. this special edition comes with 16 Mega Man sound tracks based on the original Mega Man video game by Capcom”

“The Street Fighter pocket operator is based on the ultra popular PO–33, a micro sampler with 40 seconds sample memory and built-in microphone for instant sampling. This special edition comes with 16 Street Fighter sound tracks and genuine samples from the original Street Fighter arcade game by Capcom.”

For full specifications and details on both the pocket operator Capcom series pocket synthesisers jump over to the Teenage Engineering website.

Source : Teenage Engineering : Verge

