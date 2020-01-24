Rapid Sol G2 portable pocket solar charger

Evolution Wear has created a small portable, pocket sized solar panel and charger that is small enough to fit in your pocket yet powerful enough to charge your mobile devices, cameras and gadgets. The innovative solar charger is available with a 34% discount from Indiegogo. Here are just a few of the items the Rapid Sol Gen 2 can charge : Spark Drone , USB FAN, any mobile phone, action cameras, Vapes, Portable Batteries and USB C powered tablets and laptops 14W.

For more information and full specifications on the small Rapid Sol G2 solar panel and charger jump over to the official crowdfunding campaign page on Indiegogo by following the link below. Its developers Evolution Wear are based in Los Angeles, California and have already produced the first round of production pieces with delivery taking place during the last couple of months.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals