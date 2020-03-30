Planet Computers Astro Slide smartphone and pocket PC from $545

The Astro Slide 5G Transformer as the name suggests is a combined smartphone and pocket PC with a slide out keyboard that has launced via Indiegogo this month with prices starting from $545 or £439. Over the past two years, the company has designed and delivered its award-winning Gemini PDA and Cosmo Communicator devices to over ten thousand backers, who supported the companies mission to kickstart a new mobile computing revolution.

“We are fully embracing the power of 5G and Wi-Fi 6, and we decided to go “all in” – we opted for the fastest 5G processor available, providing the ultimate 5G experience on the Astro. To have a smartphone that can transform into a pocket computer with simple thumb action is truly a leap in usability and functionality – great for both work and play.

Astro Slide is the first 5G smartphone with a keyboard and is the fastest 5G device announced to date. Astro’s revolutionary RockUp slider hinge transforms the powerful 6.53″ touchscreen smartphone into a mini laptop, featuring Planet’s signature tactile backlit keyboard.”

Astro Slide Is great for emails, messaging, editing documents, making calls and taking snaps. Astro’s dual 5G and Wi-Fi 6 communications offer fastest upload and download speeds for true productivity on the go. Astro Slide runs Android 10 OS with a multi-boot option for supporting Linux. Perfect as your daily driver!”

Features of the Astro Slide 5G Transformer :



– First 5G handheld device with full physical keyboard

– Astro Slide is the fastest 5G mobile device announced to date

– RockUp slider hinge mechanism combines all the power of a mini laptop with the functionality of a smartphone

– Device features a large 6.53″ touchscreen display and a 48MP camera

– A newly-designed integrated physical backlit keyboard

– Hi-res 48MP rear camera

– Minimum 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Flash storage

– Fingerprint sensor and smart toggle button for security and control

– NFC for payment

– Astro runs Android 10 and also supports Linux OSs, with a multi-boot option

– Big enough to be the only device you need to carry, and small enough to fit in your pocket, it’s a true all-in-one replacement for both your mobile phone and your laptop

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals