TinyScopeCAM 1000x pocket microscope

TinyScopeCAM as a small pocket microscope that is capable of providing 1000x magnification, enabling you to investigate the unseen world at a microscopic level. Launched by a Kickstarter this month the project is aiming to raise enough funds to make the jump into production.

Earlybird pledges are available from CAD $110, $81 or roughly £65 with worldwide shipping expected to take place sometime during July 2020. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about its lightweight design and high resolution imaging system.

Source : Kickstarter

