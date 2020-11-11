PENLIK V10 retro styled pocket knife hits Kickstarter from $59

A new pocketknife has been launched via Kickstarter this month offering a beautifully finished Damascus steel blade. The blade billet consists of different types of the steel heated to welding temperatures and mashed together until they form one steel. It is then drawn out, cut or folded and repeated again and again, every time doubling the number of the layers. The PENLIK V10 pocket knife blade has approximately 120 true layers.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $59 or £45, offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the PENLIK V10 pocket knife Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the PENLIK V10 pocket knife project view the promotional video below.

“Ibrav goes back in time, back to the classics, developing a modernized version of this knife using innovative technology and quality materials. The frame is obtained from a unique piece. We used blade of this knife vg10 damascus steel which makes it a durable and long life edge. “

“My idea behind this PENLIK V10 was to make a traditional pocket knife that is based on old European grand dads pocket knife in a new style. What I like about these knives is its elegant lines and often large handle in relation to the small VG10 damascus blade.”

Inspired by traditional pocket knives perhaps the older members of your family may be used the PENLIK V10 pocket knife offers a variety of different style finishes to choose from. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official PENLIK V10 pocket knife crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

