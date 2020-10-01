Ravean pocket hand warmer and battery pack hits Kickstarter

Ravean have launched a unique battery pack via Kickstarter, which not only provides a battery pack to keep your mobile devices charged while away from the grid, but also doubles as a pocket hand warmer. The cork wrapped dual warming system can provide over eight hours of warmth or provide enough charge to complete refill your smartphone.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $39 or £31. If the Ravean hand warmer Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Ravean hand warmer project view the promotional video below.

“Ravean’s simple single button function lets you dial in just the right amount of heat to keep your digits toasty no matter what environment you’re in. Varying by conditions, it produces a massive heat output run time of 8+ hours on low, 4.5+ hours on medium and 3+ hours on its highest heat setting. The colored indicator light lets you know where your heat level is at. The adjacent LEDs indicate your battery level.”

“A dual purpose, positive energy, portable powerhouse! Armed with a 5v USB-A charging port and producing a 2A max output, it can charge your phone up to 1.5+ times at full capacity. Not only is the hand warmer great for phone charging, but also can power other on-the-go electronic items. Small devices like your smart watch, GoPro, wireless headphones, laptop accessories, lighting, and more can be charged. (Note : devices must be 5 volt, 2 amp charge compatible.)”

