The NeoRulerGO pocket digital measure combines precision and convenience in a compact, pocket-friendly design. Imagine having the power of a high-end measuring device right at your fingertips, ready to tackle any task that requires meticulous accuracy. Whether you’re a DIY enthusiast working on a home improvement project, a professional craftsman creating intricate designs, or simply someone who appreciates innovative tools, the NeoRulerGO is designed to make your life easier and your measurements more precise.

When you hold the NeoRulerGO in your hand, you’ll immediately notice its sleek and ergonomic design. Its compact size allows you to carry it anywhere without any hassle, making it the perfect companion for on-the-go measurements. But don’t let its small size fool you; the NeoRulerGO boasts an impressive ±1mm precision, ensuring that every measurement you take is spot-on. The rolling wheel feature glides smoothly over surfaces, allowing you to measure distances effortlessly. And with the integrated laser alignment, you can be confident that your measurements are always accurate and aligned.

Early adopter pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

But the NeoRulerGO isn’t just about precision; it’s also about sustainability. That’s where the NeoPencil comes in. This marking tool is the perfect companion to the NeoRulerGO, combining durability with eco-friendliness. The NeoPencil features interchangeable graphite tips, which means you can use it for longer without constantly replacing the entire pencil. Not only does this reduce waste, but it also saves you money in the long run. The NeoPencil’s premium aluminum alloy body adds to its durability, ensuring that it can withstand the rigors of daily use. And with 12 vibrant colors to choose from, you can express your personal style while making your marks.

To enhance your experience even further, the NeoRulerGO comes with two elegant and functional accessories: the NeoPencil Case and Stand. The NeoPencil Case clips seamlessly onto the NeoRulerGO, providing a convenient storage solution for your NeoPencil. No more rummaging through your pockets or toolbox to find your marking tool; it’s always right where you need it. The NeoPencil Stand, on the other hand, serves a dual purpose. It acts as a holder for your NeoPencil when not in use, keeping it secure and within reach. But it also doubles as an eraser, allowing you to make quick corrections or adjustments to your markings. The stand’s design blends seamlessly with the NeoRulerGO and NeoPencil, creating a cohesive and stylish set that looks as good as it performs.

When you invest in the NeoRulerGO pocket digital measure and its accompanying accessories, you’re not just buying tools; you’re investing in a new way of measuring. You’re embracing precision, convenience, and sustainability all in one package. The NeoRulerGO empowers you to tackle any measuring task with confidence, knowing that you have the most advanced and reliable tool at your disposal. Whether you’re working on a DIY project at home, creating precise designs in your workshop, or taking measurements on the go, the NeoRulerGO is your trusted companion.

If the NeoRulerGO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the NeoRulerGO pocket digital measure project scan the promotional video below.

So why settle for ordinary measuring tools when you can transform your measurements with the NeoRulerGO? Its pocket-friendly design, ±1mm precision, rolling wheel, and laser alignment make it the ultimate choice for anyone who demands accuracy and convenience. With the NeoPencil’s sustainable marking solution, premium aluminum alloy body, and interchangeable vibrant colors, you can leave your mark with style and durability. And with the NeoPencil Case and Stand, you have the perfect accessories to complement your NeoRulerGO, adding functionality and elegance to your measuring experience.

Embrace the future of measuring with the NeoRulerGO pocket digital measure. It’s not just a tool; it’s a statement of your commitment to precision, innovation, and sustainability. Make your measurements smarter, your projects more efficient, and your life easier with NeoRulerGO. It’s time to transform the way you measure.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the pocket digital measure, jump over to the official NeoRulerGO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



