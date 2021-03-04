PlayStation VR Spotlight returns

This week Sony has announced the return of its PlayStation VR Spotlight feature, which brings you all the news and upcoming games for the PlayStation VR platform. Gillen McAllister Senior Specialist, Content Communications, SIE has taken to the official PlayStation blog to explain more about the new series and the first PS VR Spotlight announcements which consist of six in total revealing new PlayStation VR games that will be launching later this year. Check out the links below for an overview of each.
- From the creators of Arizona Sunshine, After the Fall brings fast-paced co-op FPS action to PS VR
- Expansive JRPG-inspired MMO Zenith is coming to PS VR
- I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar returns to PS VR
- PS VR action-adventure Fracked launches this summer
- Embrace the primal wilderness of PS VR survival game Song in the Smoke
- Face your nightmares in Doom 3: VR Edition for PS VR
Source : PlayStation Blog
