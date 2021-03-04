PlayStation VR Spotlight returns

This week Sony has announced the return of its PlayStation VR Spotlight feature, which brings you all the news and upcoming games for the PlayStation VR platform. Gillen McAllister Senior Specialist, Content Communications, SIE has taken to the official PlayStation blog to explain more about the new series and the first PS VR Spotlight announcements which consist of six in total revealing new PlayStation VR games that will be launching later this year. Check out the links below for an overview of each.

Source : PlayStation Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals