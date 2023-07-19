Reshape reality on PlayStation with new Viewfinder game

Sony Interactive Entertainment, in collaboration with SOS, has just released a captivating new game called Viewfinder for the PlayStation 5. Viewfinder is a groundbreaking game that allows players to reshape reality through the power of photography. Its innovative mechanic, stunning design inspired by Brutalism and solar punk culture, and a captivating narrative centered around friendship.

During the early stages of development, the team at SOS dedicated their efforts to perfecting Viewfinder’s unique mechanic. It didn’t take long for them to realize that incorporating elements like photocopiers, perspective, and rewind would be integral to creating an immersive gameplay experience. These elements allow players to manipulate and transform their captured images to influence the game world.

Viewfinder PlayStation 5

“Challenge perception, redefine reality, and reshape the world around you with an instant camera. Viewfinder is a new single player game offering hours of interesting and fun experiences while uncovering the mysteries left behind. Viewfinder is a mind-bending first person adventure game in which you can bring pictures to life by placing them into the world. Create, Destroy, and Rewind: Viewfinder is releasing on July 18, 2023.”

Narrative

The Viewfinder developers faced some challenging decisions regarding the narrative and purpose of the game’s technology. Eventually, they decided to focus on creating an agency-driven experience rather than a character-driven one. This approach gives players the freedom to explore and shape the game world according to their own choices and preferences.

One of the core inspirations behind Viewfinder’s design was the architectural style of Brutalism and the vibrant aesthetics of the solar punk culture. The game’s world features a juxtaposition of concrete buildings and vibrant, colorful plants. This combination creates a visually stunning environment that players will find both intriguing and immersive.

A tale of friendship

As Viewfinder’s story evolved, it organically transformed into a tale of friendship centered around four remarkable characters known as The Founders. Representing different disciplines, The Founders are Aharon, an Algerian artist; Hiraya, a Philippine botanist; Chi Leung, a Hong Kong mechanical engineer; and Mirren, a Scottish physicist.

Each Founder has their own unique visual language and collection of found objects. This diversity adds depth and richness to the gameplay experience.

Amidst the ever-evolving spaces within the game, players will encounter a constant element named CAIT. CAIT’s role will be revealed as players delve deeper into the game, providing a consistent presence throughout the adventure.

Now available exclusively on PlayStation 5, Viewfinder invites players to uncover all the secrets within its captivating world. Whether you are an avid gamer or just enjoy the thrill of exploration, Viewfinder promises a unique and unforgettable experience.

Source : Sony



