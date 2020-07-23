PlayStation Summer Sale starts today

Sony has today announced the start of its PlayStation Summer Sale, allowing PlayStation gamers to pick up a bargain or two. Such as Resident Evil 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more, all discounted for a limited time at the PlayStation Store

“To coincide with the northern hemisphere’s blazingly hot weather comes a scorcher of a sale on PlayStation Store. It’s cunningly titled the Summer Sale and it starts today.

If you’re joining us from Europe, you’ll find the full list of games on sale here. North American players, take a scan of the following.. Uncertain of which digital experience to escape to for summer? We can recommend a thrilling escape through an undead-ravaged Raccoon City (Resident Evil 3), surviving the sprawling American Frontier (Red Dead Redemption 2) or wield a lightsaber against the evil Empire (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order).

But don’t let indecision make you miss out on the deals: the Summer Sale discounts are only available until Wednesday August 19 at 23.59pm (PST and BST). Note, some games will leave the sale earlier than this date, so please check the game’s product page on PS Store for its end date.

Additionally, you’ll find discounts on a huge selection of movies as part of Summer Sale! Head to PlayStation Store on your PS4 to check out what titles are available in your region.”

Source : PlayStation

