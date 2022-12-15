PlayStation Plus Games for December 2023

Sony has this week revealed the December Game Catalog lineup for PlayStation Plus games making Far Cry 5, Judgment, Mortal Shell and more. All but WWE 2K22 will be available starting December 20 and the latest PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games include :

WWE 2K22 on the PlayStation 4 together with

Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn,

Far Cry Primal,

Mortal Shell,

Judgment,

Yakuza: Like a Dragon,

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life,

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor,

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War,

The Pedestrian,

Evil Genius 2,

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion,

Ben 10: Power Trip,

Gigantosaurus The Game,

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

“Featuring an enormous open world, a massive cast of characters, and a story you can play your way, the Ultimate Edition of this award-winning single player RPG from the masters at Obsidian Entertainment includes all major updates and expansions. The god Eothas awakened from his sleep, erupting from beneath your castle, killing your people and stealing a piece of your soul. Now only you and your companions can uncover the rogue god’s machinations as he tramples over the Deadfire Archipelago.”

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

“Fight through Mordor and uncover the truth of the spirit that compels you in this third person action adventure that chronicles a new chapter in the Middle-earth saga. Discover the origins of the Rings of Power, build your legend and ultimately confront the evil of Sauron. “

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

“The conclusion of Kazuma Kiryu’s epic story sees the Dragon of Dojima take on the responsibility of foster father as he seeks to protect his young ward Haruto and discover the mystery behind the grevious attack on Haruto’s mother. Explore Onomichi, Hiroshima and with the help of some unlikely friends, delve back into a merciless criminal underworld, outwit the clans seeking Haruto and find the answers you seek.”

